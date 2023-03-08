Opu-Nembe community seeks tight security as guber poll approaches

The People of Opu Nembe in Bayelsa State have called on relevant authorities to provide tight security for the community especially as the Saturday election approaches. Speaking on Tuesday at Opu-Nembe at a press briefing to tell the world about the series of attacks allegedly suffered by the community, the spokesperson at the press conference Chief Barrister Ezekiel Ikoli who incidentally is the chairman Opu- Nembe council.
Related Articles
Ogunkalu family petitions IG, DSS over land grabbers
The Family of Olowu Ogunkalu of Oreki Village, Lagos State, has called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Director of State Security Services (DSS), and the Lagos State governor as well as the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state over an alleged infringement on their rights by some suspected thugs, who are allegedly […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ortom calls for immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, yesterday, called for the immediate release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for the peace process in the country to be taken seriously. Ortom is in both the UK and the USA on invitation to participate in two international summits in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Budget padding: FG should seek legal redress- Lawyers
Two senior lawyers, Dr. Fassy Yusuf and Mr. Kabir Akingbolu, have asked the Federal Government to seek legal redress to halt the persistent padding of national budget by the National Assembly. They bare their minds while reacting to allegation by President Muhammadu Buhari that the National Assembly smuggled 6, 576 projects worth N37 billion into […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)