Opu-Nembe community seeks tight security as guber poll approaches

The People of Opu Nembe in Bayelsa State have called on relevant authorities to provide tight security for the community especially as the Saturday election approaches. Speaking on Tuesday at Opu-Nembe at a press briefing to tell the world about the series of attacks allegedly suffered by the community, the spokesperson at the press conference Chief Barrister Ezekiel Ikoli who incidentally is the chairman Opu- Nembe council.

Ogunkalu family petitions IG, DSS over land grabbers

The Family of Olowu Ogunkalu of Oreki Village, Lagos State, has called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Director of State Security Services (DSS), and the Lagos State governor as well as the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state over an alleged infringement on their rights by some suspected thugs, who are allegedly […]
Ortom calls for immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, yesterday, called for the immediate release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for the peace process in the country to be taken seriously. Ortom is in both the UK and the USA on invitation to participate in two international summits in the […]
Budget padding: FG should seek legal redress- Lawyers

Two senior lawyers, Dr. Fassy Yusuf and Mr. Kabir Akingbolu, have asked the Federal Government to seek legal redress to halt the persistent padding of national budget by the National Assembly. They bare their minds while reacting to allegation by President Muhammadu Buhari that the National Assembly smuggled 6, 576 projects worth N37 billion into […]

