Metro & Crime

OPWS troops neutralise three bandits in Benue

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

 

Troops of the Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) covering three states of Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba Monday said they have neutralised three bandits at Chito, near Zaki-Biam in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

The bandits, who were led by their leader known as ‘Full Fire’, the second in command to the late Terwase Akwaza aka Gana are among bandits that have been terrorising the Sankera axis of the state.

Military sources in the area told reporters that during the clearance operation, OPWS recovered many weapons, two motorcycles and three mobile phones.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of OPWS, Flying Officer, Audu Katty, could not be reached to confirm the report as he was not picking calls.

However, the troops under the command of the Force Commander, Major General Kevin Aligbe were also reported to have flushed out herdsmen that have been terrorising Gbishe in Katsina-Ala Local Government and its environs.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Northern govs, Ladoja, others storm Abeokuta for Bankole’s 80th birthday

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Two northern governors Friday stormed Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, to celebrate the 80th birthday of Chief Alani Bankole, father of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole. The governors were Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa. They were joined at the event by […]
Metro & Crime

Health workers withdraw services from Ondo hospitals

Posted on Author Reporter

…shut down health facilities Adewale Momoh, Akure. Medical activities at state owned health facilities have been paralyzed across Ondo State following the withdrawal of services by members of the state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP). NUAHP, which comprises of Medical Laboratory Scientists, Optometrists, Physiotherapists, Pharmacists, Health Information Managers/Officers, Dieticians, Radiographers, […]
Metro & Crime

Islamiyya children: Sani Bello vows to bring kidnappers to justice

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

…only 95 children were abducted – Head Teacher Following the release of abducted Tanko Salihu Islamic school children in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area by armed bandits, the Governor of Niger State Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has vowed to deal with the abductors saying “we will bring these perpetrators to justice”. He said on Friday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica