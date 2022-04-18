OPWS troops neutralise three bandits in Benue

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Troops of the Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) covering three states of Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba Monday said they have neutralised three bandits at Chito, near Zaki-Biam in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

The bandits, who were led by their leader known as ‘Full Fire’, the second in command to the late Terwase Akwaza aka Gana are among bandits that have been terrorising the Sankera axis of the state.

Military sources in the area told reporters that during the clearance operation, OPWS recovered many weapons, two motorcycles and three mobile phones.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of OPWS, Flying Officer, Audu Katty, could not be reached to confirm the report as he was not picking calls.

However, the troops under the command of the Force Commander, Major General Kevin Aligbe were also reported to have flushed out herdsmen that have been terrorising Gbishe in Katsina-Ala Local Government and its environs.

