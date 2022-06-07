Oraimo Technologies lands in FCT

It was a carnival of some sort when thousands of people gathered at Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja to celebrate the opening of the flagship showroom of Oraimo Mobile Technologies Experience Centre, called The Green World. Oraimo Mobile Technologies, a leading manufacturer of high tech smart phones and accessories in Africa, has conspicuously dominated the Nigerian market. While welcoming various dignitaries who graced the occasion, the Managing Director of Oraimo Mobile Technologies, Mr. Chidi Okonkwo, while welcoming the dignitaries abd other guests, emphasised the commitment of the company to first rate products that are not just durable but affordable for all Nigerians. It was amazing that the entrance of the showroom was completely blocked by hundreds of Loyalty Customers who thronged to Jabi Lake Mall, to witness the colourful event.. The crowd were entertained by performances from the sensational Pheelz who thrilled everyone with the hit-song, Finesse while the Prodigy Saxophonist, Temilayo Abodunrin, a talented teenager showcased her mastery of the instrument as she played several songs with precise rendition. It took a squad of security personnel to cut through the crowd in order to make way for Mr. Emeka Offor, Acting Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and the team of the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, who were Special Guests of Honour at the occasion. Other dignitaries included the Foreign Investors Forum led by Mr. Coker Yu-Du as well as friends and partners of Mr. Olusegun Adebayo who is the Promoter of the Flagship Showroom. The Acting Executive Secretary of NIPC, Mr. Emeka Offor, commended the laudable contribution of Oraimo Mobile Technologies to Nigeria’s Eco- nomic Growth and Human Capital Development through direct foreign investments which has led to massive job creation. He further affirmed the commitment of the Federal Government of Nigeria to sustained reviews and implementation of sound Corporate and Financial Acts that will keep Nigeria as the Investment Hub of Choice in Africa. He stated that the administration of President Mohammadu Buhari, has provided the enabling environment for investors from across the world to thrive in Nigeria. The NIPC, Offor said, has therefore invited Oraimo Mobile Technologies to site their production factories in Nigeria and take advantage of the windows of opportunity that abound in the country. Several gifts such as power banks, air pods, wireless speakers, smart watches, phone chargers and a host of other items were given away to customers who indeed had a memorable experience.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...