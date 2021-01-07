News Top Stories

Oral contraceptives lower risk for certain cancers – Study

Swedish researchers have said that women who have used oral contraceptives could be at lower risk for ovarian and endometrial cancers. Although oral contraceptives are known to be associated with a higher risk for breast cancer, a new study in Cancer Research suggested the increased risk is small and of short duration.

At the same time, researchers found that the lowered risk of ovarian and endometrial cancer is substantial and long-lasting. Ovarian cancer is one that begins in the female organs that produce eggs (ovaries). It often goes undetected until it has spread within the pelvis and stomach.

At this late stage, ovarian cancer is more difficult to treat and can be fatal. But endometrial cancer is a cancer that arises from the endometrium (the lining of the uterus or womb). It is the result of the abnormal growth of cells that have the ability to invade or spread to other parts of the body. The first sign is most often vaginal bleeding not associated with a menstrual period.

In the new study, the analysis included health data through 2019 on 256,661 women born between 1939 and 1970 in Britain. More than 80 per cent of the women had used oral contraceptives. After adjustment for many other health and behavioural characteristics, the scientists found that compared with women who had not used them, women who had used oral contraceptives had a 32 per cent reduced risk for endometrial cancer and a 28 per cent reduced risk for ovarian cancer.

The ‘New York Times’ reported that those reduced risks persisted for life. Senior Study Author, Asa Johansson, an assistant professor at Uppsala University in Sweden, said “Ovarian cancer is deadly and hard to treat.” Johansson added; “The mortality rate for breast cancer is lower. If you have a close relative who died from ovarian cancer, you might make one decision about oral contraceptives. If you have one who died from breast cancer, you might make another.”

