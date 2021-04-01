Oral health awareness still very low in Nigeria – Dr. Banjo

Worried by the low awareness of oral health in Nigeria, the Chief Dentist of the First Mobile Dental Care, Dr. Tunde Banjo, has charged Nigerians to take care of their mouths against oral diseases because the mouth is the mirror of the body. Speaking during the official launching of the new facility, First Mobile Dental Care which he said, started as a Mobile Dental Van, in Yaba, Lagos, Dr Banjo revealed that most of the systemic diseases in the body manifest first in the mouth but if one keeps one’s mouth healthy then the entire body will be fine. While expressing excitement over the new facility, Banjo said: “We started as a mobile dental clinic with a dental van where we see people within the van.

We also use the van in communities to treat indigent people that can’t afford dental clinic. “Along the line, we find out that we have to set up a fix dental clinic such that when we go to the field we can also refer them to the fix clinic for other treatment especially for advanced cases.

“We partner with philanthropists, politicians, religious institutions so that these indigent people will have the treatment free of charge while our partners sponsored it,” he said. Speaking further on the low awareness of oral health, he said: “Aside treating people, we also create awarenesses, we educate the people on the importance of taking care of their mouths such that when they are older, they will be able to enjoy their food. “You notice that most elderly people lose their teeth before they get to 70 to 80 years of age.

So at that point, they won’t be able to get good nutrients from their food. So good oral hygiene is very important. “With our mobile dental Van, we are creating the awareness. We are not only in Lagos but across the country; both in the north, East especially in the rural communities,” Dr Banjo explained.

According to him, the facility was a divine favour every attempt he made to get a loan from the bank was fruitless. He said: “To get a loan for this place, we opened about five corporate accounts despite that, we didn’t get a single Kobo.”

Like this: Like Loading...