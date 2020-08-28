News Top Stories

Oral sex can trigger bacterial vaginosis

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Scientists in the United States (US) have found that receiving oral sex may trigger the condition of bacterial vaginosis (BV) because germs in the mouth can disrupt those that occur naturally in the vagina. According to the findings of their study published in the journal ‘PLOS Biology,’ the bacteria commonly found in the mouth, which would contribute to gum disease is linked to the embarrassing infection.

Bacterial vaginosis only causes symptoms in around half of women who get it but those who do show signs complain of a ‘fishy’ smell and unusual discharge. The scientists said a woman may be more likely to develop the condition, known as BV, if she receives unprotected oral sex. The mouth bacteria have been found to ‘support’ the growth of vaginal bacteria that cause BV and the two forms ‘mutually beneficial relationships’, the researchers said. The scientists led by the University of California, San Diego, did the research and looked at how the two types of bacteria interacted in mice and swab samples from human vaginas.

The mouth bacteria, called fusobacterium nucleatum, does not usually cause any harm but may contribute to gingivitis, also known as gum disease. And the vaginal bacteria Gardnerella vaginalis is already known to cause BV, when the usual balance of the vagina is disrupted. When the two bacteria come together, they essentially work together to cause the unpleasant infection, the researchers found. The F. nucleatum was found to increase a specific type of enzyme activity in the vagina – called sialidase activity – which provided fuel for the G.

vaginalis to grow. The researchers said the combination of the two led to a ‘colonisation’. The lead researcher Dr. Amanda Lewis said, “These results illustrate that mutually beneficial relationships between vaginal bacteria support pathogen colonisation and may help maintain features of dysbiosis [biological imbalance]”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gold mining: Ganduje calls for collaboration between FG, states

Posted on Author UHAMMAD KABIR, KANO

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has called for collaboration between state governments and the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, to boost the country’s gold economy.   It will be recalled that recently, the Federal Government launched one of its initiatives on gold, popularly known as Presidential Gold Mining Initiative, which was […]
News

Why we didn’t celebrate Oshiomhole’s sack, by Ondo Govt

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Ondo State Government yesterday described as mischievous a report making the rounds that members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state jubilate over the removal of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the party’s National Chairman by the Court of Appeal. Instead, Commissioner for Information, Mr. Donald Ojogo during a press briefing emphasized that […]
News

Group calls for ICT interventions against COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The African ICT Foundation (AfICTf) has called for more information technology intervention to tackle the impact of COVID-19 as most parts of Africa continue to ease lockdown protocols instituted by governments. It also tasked start-ups on the need to define strategies that are adaptable to current realities and at the same time establish guidelines for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: