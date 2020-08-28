Oral sex can trigger bacterial vaginosis

Scientists in the United States (US) have found that receiving oral sex may trigger the condition of bacterial vaginosis (BV) because germs in the mouth can disrupt those that occur naturally in the vagina. According to the findings of their study published in the journal ‘PLOS Biology,’ the bacteria commonly found in the mouth, which would contribute to gum disease is linked to the embarrassing infection.

Bacterial vaginosis only causes symptoms in around half of women who get it but those who do show signs complain of a ‘fishy’ smell and unusual discharge. The scientists said a woman may be more likely to develop the condition, known as BV, if she receives unprotected oral sex. The mouth bacteria have been found to ‘support’ the growth of vaginal bacteria that cause BV and the two forms ‘mutually beneficial relationships’, the researchers said. The scientists led by the University of California, San Diego, did the research and looked at how the two types of bacteria interacted in mice and swab samples from human vaginas.

The mouth bacteria, called fusobacterium nucleatum, does not usually cause any harm but may contribute to gingivitis, also known as gum disease. And the vaginal bacteria Gardnerella vaginalis is already known to cause BV, when the usual balance of the vagina is disrupted. When the two bacteria come together, they essentially work together to cause the unpleasant infection, the researchers found. The F. nucleatum was found to increase a specific type of enzyme activity in the vagina – called sialidase activity – which provided fuel for the G.

vaginalis to grow. The researchers said the combination of the two led to a ‘colonisation’. The lead researcher Dr. Amanda Lewis said, “These results illustrate that mutually beneficial relationships between vaginal bacteria support pathogen colonisation and may help maintain features of dysbiosis [biological imbalance]”.

