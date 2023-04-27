News

Oral sex increases throat cancers risk – Doctor

The United States (U.S) and the United Kingdom (UK) are suffering a throat cancer ‘epidemic’ — and experts have pointed to oral sex as the culprit. Dr. Hisham Mehanna, from the UK’s University of Birmingham, said 70 per cent of cases of throat cancer are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), a normally harmless virus that is spread sexually and has been linked to multiple forms of cancers. HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI). Many people with HPV don’t develop any symptoms but can still infect others through sexual contact.

Symptoms may include warts on the genitals or surrounding skin. Mehanna said people with multiple oral sex partners have an up to nine-fold increased risk of throat cancer, the ‘Mailonline’ reported. There is a vaccine for HPV, but only 54 per cent of Americans have received it — far below the 80 per cent figure believed to be a threshold for population safety. Mehanna said: “Over the past two decades, there has been a rapid increase in throat cancer in the west, to the extent that some have called it an epidemic. “This has been due to a large rise in a specific type of throat cancer called oropharyngeal cancer.” Oropharyngeal cancer is the most common type of throat cancer. It appears in the tonsils and back of the throat

