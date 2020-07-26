Orange Group to leverage technology to reach consumers

As Orange Group, a pharmaceutical giant in Nigeria celebrates its 32 years of service in the country and the West Africa sunregion, the company said it will continue to leverage technology to reach the teeming Nigerian youth population. Business Development Director for Orange Group, Ernest Ezenna who disclosed this in chat with Sunday Telegraph, explained that Nigeria has a rich and dynamic young population and so, the company cannot ignore the role technology plays in the country.

“We believe the market is still wide and very much untapped for us, so we’re investing heavily in our route-to-market to reach consumers in remote areas. With most Nigerians affected by the macro-economic conditions, we believe our approach of ‘affordable health and luxury’ is still applicable.

Lastly, with such a young, dynamic population, we cannot ignore the role technology will play in the country. That’s another area we are looking to leverage our network and consumer insights,” he said.

Earlier, Founder and Chairman of Orange Group, Sir Anthony Ezenna had said the company was built based on “trust, doing exactly what we said we were going to do.” The company grew from its humble beginnings to the consumer goods business it is currently, with foundations in three key segments; Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, and Personal and Home Care in the pharmaceutical space.

According to Ezenna, the company has partnered with some of Indonesia’s largest pharmaceutical groups, including Kalbe Farma and Dexa Medica, for nearly three decades.

The years 2006 to 2009 marked a turning point for the company as it launched its innovative soap factory in Lagos and Onitsha, including an ultra-modern pharmaceutical production powerhouse, as part of its joint venture partnership with the leading Indonesian pharmaceutical giant, Kalbe.

When the name Orange Group is mentioned, people recall household brands like Procold, Mixagrip, Medik55, Boska, Sudrex, and Delta Soap, one of its premier brands that relaunched two years ago.

