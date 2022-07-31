Body & Soul

Orange still the new black

A few fashion seasons ago, the colour orange started standing alone in different styled pieces.

 

Orange used to be one of those colours that you must pair with darker shades of colours to look great, but now, Orange stands on its own like black. Now, this bright colour whose name reminds us of a refreshing Citrus fruit can be paired with other secondary colours like pink, purple, brown.

An orange handbag can go with any outfit. Orange shoes can be paired with any colour or skirt, jeans or dress.

Rather than make the outfit look off, it makes it pop. Black used to be the only colour you cannot go wrong in. Black is at the top of the list on that chat but presently, Orange is one of those colours you can be confident to pair.

This is why, fashion critics say it is fast getting the features of black. It is one fun colour that Fashion lovers have discovered and it may not be going out of style anytime soon. This colour has a way of making a total look, look classy.

 

There is a sophisticated vibe that radiates when there is a touch of orange. It is a colour that calls attention. Like the fun bright colour that it is, have fun pairing orange for the best fashion moments.

 

