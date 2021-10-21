Sports

Ordega shines as Kanu’s brace gifts Falcons victory over Ghana

Uchenna Kanu was the hero for the Super Falcons on Wednesday with her brace securing a 2-0 win for Nigeria against the Black Queens of Ghana in an Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier played at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena. Francesca Ordega showed that she still has it in her as she created the two assists to atone for their dismal display at the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Cup played at the same venue recently. Nigerians were apprehensive ahead of the crucial game after the 4-1 bashing of the Falcons in the hands of the Bayana Bayana of South Africa during the ABC tournament.

The first goal came in the 21st minute of the game while the second came six minutes later as the game ended 2-0 in Nigeria’s favour ahead of the second leg. The 12th AWCON, scheduled for Morocco in the summer of next year, will also serve as the qualifying tournament for the 32-team 2023 FIFA World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, meaning that the team that loses out in the Ghana/Nigeria fixture will be without meaningful shooting practice until the qualifiers for the 2024 AFCON finals are activated. The second leg is scheduled for Ghana on Sunday, October 24, with the overall winner eliminated from women football on the continent and renders that team inactive for the next two-and-half years.

Our Reporters

