Ordega: Wandrum can revive Super Falcons

Francisca Ordega has backed Randy Wandrum to succeed as Nigeria’s women team coach, conceding the wait for his engagement took longer than expected. The Super Falcons had gone without a substantive tactician for more a year since the resignation of Thomas Dennerby in September 2019.

But early in October, Waldrum, who previously handled Trinidad and Tobago, as well as the US U23 national team, was named as Dennerby’s replacement by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). The Shanghai Shengli striker was full of praise of the American’s recruitment while expressing relief her side was able to get a new coach after more than a year wait.

“I am happy, very happy. It is not a good thing for a team to stay without a coach for a year,” Ordega told ESPN. “It has been a really long time for us. It’s not a good thing for a senior team to be without a coach for a whole year. It’s not proper at all.” Before accepting to take the Nigeria job, the 64-year-old had also previously handled Houston Dash for three years during which Ordega was with Washington Spirit.

