Sports

Ordega: Wandrum can revive Super Falcons

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Francisca Ordega has backed Randy Wandrum to succeed as Nigeria’s women team coach, conceding the wait for his engagement took longer than expected. The Super Falcons had gone without a substantive tactician for more a year since the resignation of Thomas Dennerby in September 2019.

But early in October, Waldrum, who previously handled Trinidad and Tobago, as well as the US U23 national team, was named as Dennerby’s replacement by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). The Shanghai Shengli striker was full of praise of the American’s recruitment while expressing relief her side was able to get a new coach after more than a year wait.

“I am happy, very happy. It is not a good thing for a team to stay without a coach for a year,” Ordega told ESPN. “It has been a really long time for us. It’s not a good thing for a senior team to be without a coach for a whole year. It’s not proper at all.” Before accepting to take the Nigeria job, the 64-year-old had also previously handled Houston Dash for three years during which Ordega was with Washington Spirit.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Wolves slap £90m price-tag on Raul Jimenez

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wolves have slapped a £90 million price-tag on Raul Jimenez. Wolves have rejected an offer from Juventus of Aaron Ramsey plus cash for striker Jimenez, says Corriere dello Sport. Wolves value Jimenez at £90 million. Jimenez could leave Wolves after they failed to secure a place in Europe and Manchester United remain interested in […]
Sports

Juve sack Sarri after Champions League exit

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

…appoint Pirlo as replacement   Juventus have sacked head coach Maurizio Sarri a day after being knocked out of the Champions League in the last-16 stage to Lyon. The former Chelsea and Napoli boss only took charge of Juventus in June last year, signing a three-year contract at the time, and led the side to […]
Sports

Man United close to £40m deal for Ajax star, Van de Beek

Posted on Author Reporter

  Donny van de Beek has agreed personal terms with Manchester United and will complete a medical in the coming days ahead of a £40 million move from Ajax. The deal, which is thought to be in the region of €39 million, plus another €5 million in add-ons, is expected to be completed in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: