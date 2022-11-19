Order in every chaos

As a certified Career Enhancement and Resilience Coach, I engage youths (Youngins) a lot now. Recently, while discussing self discovery, clarity and purpose, a teen told me his outlook on life came from Order and Chaos. He said, sometimes, chaos is necessary for order to happen. In fact, this has been his response to atheists who say; “if there is God and He’s all good, then why do bad things happen?

So stunned by his wisdom, I went back to the story of creation. In Genesis 1:2, right after God created the heaven and the earth, there was chaos – ‘‘And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep.’’

It was in the darkness (Chaos), that God created light – beginning of order. Although, we may not know why we are going through stuff right now, please be reminded that there is always light (Peace, calm, elevation and joy) at the end of the tunnel if we can only create that order in the midst of the anguish or rejection. After all, we too offer therapies because there is chaos.

*Olayinka Opaleye is a wellbeing specialist, health and wellness promoter

