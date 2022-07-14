OrderPaper hosts ‘Evening of sparkles’ for 40 lawmakers

OrderPaper Nigeria, the country’s premier and independent multi-platform parliament-focused organisation is hosting an ‘Evening of Sparkles’ to recognise performing legislators in the 9th National Assembly. The event, which is scheduled to hold on July 14 at the Transcorp Hotel, Abuja is the second of steps in the Most Valuable Parliamentarians (MVPs) Hall of Fame designed by OrderPaper Nigeria and implemented alongside a cluster of renowned Civil Society Partners. The ‘Evening of Sparkles’ will spotlight 40 nominees out of the 469-member National Assembly, shortlisted for possible induction into the MVP Hall of Fame. Speaking on preparations for the event, Executive Director of OrderPaper Nigeria, Oke Epia, described the MVPs Hall of Fame as an elite and invitation- only framework to applaud and encourage exemplary legislative performances while engendering a community of healthy and productive partnerships between the Legislature, Civil Society, and the Citizenry in Nigeria.
Related Articles
We must ramp up vaccination to track social, economic recovery -NPHCDA
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has stressed the need for the country to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations,in order to track social and economic recovery. Executive Director NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who made the disclosure on Friday at the National flag off of COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign in Abuja, maintained that out of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Jonas Muthoni Shares 5 Ways a Mentor Can Catapult You to Success
Founder and CEO of the revolutionary Deviate Agency the visionary Jonas Muthoni knows all too well the importance of thinking outside the box to become successful. Basing his successful business on innovation and diverse points of view, Muthoni and his team find winning solutions even in the face of extreme adversity. One of the most […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Property Owners To Oyetola: Pay compensation on demolished buildings
The owners of the buildings demolished to pave the way for road construction in Osogbo have lamented that the Osun State government has yet to compensate them since 2013. Mrs Funke Afolabi, who spoke on behalf of others, said many of those affected have died while many are sick and others are facing serious financial […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)