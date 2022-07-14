News

OrderPaper hosts ‘Evening of sparkles’ for 40 lawmakers

Posted on

OrderPaper Nigeria, the country’s premier and independent multi-platform parliament-focused organisation is hosting an ‘Evening of Sparkles’ to recognise performing legislators in the 9th National Assembly. The event, which is scheduled to hold on July 14 at the Transcorp Hotel, Abuja is the second of steps in the Most Valuable Parliamentarians (MVPs) Hall of Fame designed by OrderPaper Nigeria and implemented alongside a cluster of renowned Civil Society Partners. The ‘Evening of Sparkles’ will spotlight 40 nominees out of the 469-member National Assembly, shortlisted for possible induction into the MVP Hall of Fame. Speaking on preparations for the event, Executive Director of OrderPaper Nigeria, Oke Epia, described the MVPs Hall of Fame as an elite and invitation- only framework to applaud and encourage exemplary legislative performances while engendering a community of healthy and productive partnerships between the Legislature, Civil Society, and the Citizenry in Nigeria.

 

Our Reporters

