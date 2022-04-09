News

Oredo Federal Constituency needs quality representation- PDP chieftain

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun

Oredo Federal House of Representative aspirant for the forthcoming 2023 National Assembly election under the Peoples Democratic Party PDP Hon. Osaro Onaiwu, Jnr. has promised to use the instrumentality of governance to improve the welfare of Oredo people if given the ticket to represent them at the Oredo Federal Constituency.

Addressing his teeming supporters at the Benin Airport Hon. Onaiwu,thanked the people of Uzebu in Oredo Local Government area for coming out in their thousands to receive him. He advised the good people of Oredo to give their votes to candidate that has all what it takes to deliver the dividend of democracy to them, adding that Oredo Federal Constituency deserves a better welfare and that it is only a person with sound knowledge of the environment and who also knows the needs of the people that will be able to do it. “I’m particularly honoured and happy to be received by these great number of persons from my constituency, this is the greatest moment of my life.

I want to use this medium to inform the good people of my constituency that I have picked the expression form in at the PDP Secretariat Abuja for the House of Representatives for the forthcoming National Assembly elections in 2023. I think with your supports and with God on our side we shall all get there.” “So I want to thank you all for finding time out of your tight schedule to honour my call. We all know the way things are now in- .our country, this is a very critical time in the history of Nigeria, and this is the right time for us all to make decision that will better the lives of our people by using your PVC wisely.”

 

Our Reporters

