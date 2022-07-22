Oregon 2022: All eyes on relay teams as Nigeria seek first medal

All eyes will be on the country’s relay teams at the ongoing World Athletics Championship in Oregon, USA, as Nigeria seeks her first medal since the commencement of the competition. The 4×100 men and women team will be competing on Friday (early hour on Saturday in Nigeria) for a chance to get to the final and probably a podium finish.

It was a race to forget for Nigeria at the last World Championship in Doha where the two relay teams performed woefully. The women team made up of Udo Gabriel Joy, Blessing Okagbare, Ntia Obong Mercy and Rosemary Chukwuma put up a disappointing show in the women’s 4x100m relay, finishing 7th despite running a Season Best time of 43.05secs.

It was a double tragedy for the men’s team which includes Enoch Adegoke, Usheoritse Itsekiri, Ogho- Oghene Egwero, and Seye Ogunlewe. Apart from struggling to finish last in the race, the team was disqualified after one of the athletes committed a technical foul in the process of baton exchange. Hopefully, the team would have perfected their baton exchange as Ogunlewe, Ekevwo, Favour Ashe and Godson Brume take to the track in the men’s race with Tobi Amusan, Grace Nwokocha, Favour Ofili andRosemary Chukwuma in the women’s relay. The African Relay record in the men’s 4x100m race, 37.94secs still belongs to Nigeria, a result achieved at the Athens 1997 World Championships with the quartet of Osmond Ezinwa, Olapade Adeniken, Francis Obikwelu and Davidson Ezinwa as the team finished second behind Canada, who won gold with the time of 37.86secs.

