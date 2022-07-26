Oregon 2022: Buhari celebrates Amusan, Brume

Ogun gov, Abiodun, also hails hurdler

The president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has praised the achievement of the country’s athlete, Tobi Amusan, after smashing the World Record and also winning the World Athletics Championship gold medal in the women 100m hurdles.

According to a media release by the president’s special adviser on media and publicity, “the President joins millions of Nigerians in celebrating this outstanding feat by a compatriot and two-time African Games champion, who in one night stunned the athletics world with her superlative and stellar performance.”

The President also commended Ese Brume for representing Nigeria with honour and pride, winning silver medal in the Women’s long jump event. The President lauds Team Nigeria for displaying courage, integrity and good sportsmanship at the world stage, proving that with hard work and determination, success is achievable.

Meanwhile, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Monday, felicitated world-class sprinter and new world record holder, Amusan, saying: “This is another superlative record coming from an Ogun State indigene.

She has reconfirmed Ogun State’s standard of excellence now in sports and we are very proud of her” In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, in Abeokuta, Gov. Abiodun said Amusan’s feat at the 2022 World Athletics Championship, held in Eugene, Oregon, USA “is heart-warming and a thing of pride to not only to the black race but the nation and Ogun State in particular”.

Abiodun, who recalled how his administration, during the COVID-19 pandemic announced the adoption of the talented Ijebu-Ode-born athlete as proposed by the Minister of Sport, Sunday Dare, when he visited Ogun.

