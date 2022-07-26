Sports

Oregon 2022: Dare salutes Amusan, Brume

Sports Minister Sunday Dare, has hailed Nigeria’s best performance ever in World Championships, saying these heart-warming feats will herald a new dawn for Nigerian athletics.

Dare said: “I am so proud of what Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume and even those who didn’t get on the podium have achieved in Eugene, Oregon. This is the beginning of great things for Nigerian athletics. This is a new dawn.

“Years of hard work and consistently knocking on the door has yielded the right dividends. For the first time in our history, we have a World Champion. This is huge. Congratulations to Nigeria.”

The Minister also highlighted a few other positive results for Team Nigeria even though they did not end in podium finishes.

“For me, these medals are not the only positives from the World Championships. The 4×100m relay teams (men and women) showed a lot of promise for the future.

 “The women barely got here as the 16th best team in the world but they got so close to getting on the podium, the men also gave it their best shot and showed they have a bright future.

 “We have gained a great momentum going into the Commonwealth Games now, this will definitely inspire Team Nigeria to make a huge impact in Birmingham,” the minister added.

 

