News

Oregon 2022: Kalu hails Amusan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu has congratulated the first Nigerian athlete to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championship, Tobi Amusan, after winning the women’s 100m hurdles in Oregon on Sunday.

Describing the graduate of University of Texas as a talented and skillful sprinter, Kalu urged the record breaking athlete to sustain the feat in future sporting events.

The Pillar of Sports in Africa, called on the younger generation to embrace sports as a profession, adding that Amusan’s performance will inspire the womenfolk.

In a statement on Monday, Kalu expressed happiness over the superlative outing of Amusan, adding that the athlete has done Nigeria proud.

He said: “I am elated with the record breaking performance of Tobi Amusan.

“The athlete’s victory is a welcome and timely development for Nigeria.

“She has shown the world that Nigerians are talented.

“Amusan has indeed made Nigerians proud with her performance” .

Kalu wished the sprinter continued success in her career.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Moral decadence: Church hasn’t fail in its responsibility – C&S

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Against the backdrop of rising level of indiscipline, loss of values and moral decadence in the society, especially among the younger ones, the leadership of the Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Yaba District Headquarters (Ogo Serafu), Ijeshatedo, Lagos, has said the church has not failed in performing its roles and responsibilities. But the home […]
News Top Stories

Tension as Ansaru terrorists ban political activities in parts of Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA

The Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives’ Union (BEPU) has disclosed that Ansaru Terrorist Group has banned political activities in many communities in parts of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.   Many parts of the local government area have been under siege by terrorists in recent years. In a report signed by BEPU’s Chairman, Ishaq Usman […]
News

PGF DG condemns opposition to APC membership registration

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Director-General (DG) of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF), Mohammed Salihu Lukman, has condemned the opposition to the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration drive being put in place by the Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee. Lukman in a statement he issued yesterday in Abuja, described the committee’s decision to commence the process of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica