Oregon 2022: Mixed relay team targets first medal for Nigeria today

All eyes on Olatoye, Enekwechi

Team Nigeria will kickstart their quest for medals at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United State of America with the 4x400m mixed relay team fighting for medal as they will be competing on the opening day. The team comprising of Samson Nathaniel, Patience Okon-George, Sikiru Adewale, Knowledge Omovoh, Imaobong Nse Uko and Dubem Amene, will be running in Heat 1 of the event scheduled for the morning season with the final coming up later same day. Nigeria will be running on lane 3 alongside Belgium, Poland, USA, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Great Britain and Northern Island with the top three in the heat alongside two best time progressing to the final from the two heats. Also, on the opening day, all eyes will be on two other athletes with women Hammer thrower, Oyesade Olatoye and men shot putter, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, competing also. There will also be the men’s 100m heat on Day 1 with three Nigerians expected to be on the track later in the day.

Nigerians will also be looking forward to Doha 2019 bronze medalist and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games medalist, Ese Brume, for another podium finish. Eyes will also be on Diamond League winner, Tobi Amusan, in the 100m hurdles among other junior athletes who are making their debut at the World Championship.

