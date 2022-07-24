Sports

Oregon 2022: New African Record for Amusan

Nigeria athlete, Tobi Amusan, has recorded a new African Record in the Women’s 100m hurdles after raising to a new Personal Best and African Record at the ongoing World Athletics Championship in Oregon, USA. Amusan, who became the African Record holder last year after erasing compatriot, Glory Alozie’s 12.44secs set in 1999, after storming to a winning time of 12.42secs in the Diamond League final meet held in Zurich.

She however reduced the time again this year at the World Athletics Diamond League in Paris France where she ran a new time of 12.41secs. At the ongoing World Championship, Amusan ran a new record time of 12.40secs to win her heat as she moved to the semifinal with her sight set on the final.

 

Meanwhile, Ese Brume and Ruth Usoro are both through to the women Long Jump final after finishing in the top 12 from the qualification that took place on Saturday evening.

 

Brume jumped 6.82m to secure automatic qualification while Usoro, who jumped 6.69m, finished 8th overall for a place in the final.

 

Nigeria is yet to find their name on the medal table with the field event and the 4x100m women final the only events remaining for the country to move up on the table.

 

