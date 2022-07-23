Oregon 2022: Relay men fumble, women through to final

Charles Ogundiya

It was another heartbreak for Nigeria’s 4x100m relay team at the ongoing World Athletics Championship in Oregon, USA, after the country was disqualified in the heats of the event on Saturday.

Running in Heat one alongside USA, Great Britain, Ghana, Germany, China, Netherland and Japan, Nigeria and Japan were both disqualified after contravening the rules.

Raymond Ekevwo, Godson Brume, Udodi Onwuzurike and Favour Ashe were all expected to get to the final but like it happened at the last edition in 2019, the athletes failed to perfect their acts, leading to disqualification.

The women, however, showed the men how it is done as they scaled through to the final after finishing among the top three qualifiers in their heat.

The quartet of Joy Udo-Gabriel, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha ran a new Season Best of 42.68secs in Heat 2 to finish third behind USA and Spain for an automatic qualification to the final.

In the final coming up later on Saturday (early morning in Nigeria), Team Nigeria will be running from 8 alongside other finalists, Switzerland, Italy, USA, Spain, Jamaica, Great Britain & NI and Germany for a podium finish.

Nigeria is yet to win a medal with the championships just two days away from completion.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...