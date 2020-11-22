Oreoluwa Odunmbaku finds love again

For the beautiful daughter of Lagos APC big wig, Cardinal James Odunmbaku, Oreoluwa, it is not over until it is over.

The lady appears to be dodged and never say die when it comes to whatever she puts her mind to, no matter what the obstacle might be. Beautiful Ore, as she’s fondly called, have remarried again after having suffered two marriage breakup previously.

The mother of two set of twins, was said to have found love again in a man called Yemi Odedina and after sometime, Ore and her lover, a lawyer who is based overseas tied the knot recently.

The wedding took place at her father’s residence in Lagos and it had only very few family members and close friends in attendance.

The light skinned fashionable lady is basking in the euphoria of her new union even as congratulatory messages have not ceased to pour in.

