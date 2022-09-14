News

Organ Harvesting: Court fixes Sept 20 for hearing Ekweremadu’s suit against victim

Detained former Deputy Senate President, SenatorIkeEkweremadu, yesterday asked a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to dismiss the suit by the alleged organ harvest victim, David Ukpo, seeking to stop the release of his bio-data to London Court. Ekweremadu submitted in a counter affidavit against the suit that Ukpo has no basis to entertainanyfearintherelease of his visa application information and his bank account opening package, except if he had lied on his real age. In the counter affidavit deposed to by Bright Ekweremadu, immediate younger brother of the detained senator in London, Ekweremadu denied the allegations that he demandedforUkpo’sbio-data. Rather, the deponent averred that what the Federal High Court ordered to be released to London court was Ukpo’s bank account opening package and the information suppliedinhisvisaapplication request.

At any rate, Ekweremadu revealed that based on July 1, 2022 order of the court, the required documents have since been transmitted to two different courts in the United Kingdom. He said that it is too late in the day for Ukpo to seek reversal of a valid order that had been executed to determine his real age only. He, therefore, prayed the court to dismiss the suit for being frivolous, abuse of court and lacking in merit, having been overtaken by events.

At yesterday’s proceedings, Ukpo’s counsel, Ojonugwa Oguche, prayed the court to adjourn the matter for him to react to the counter affidavit. The request was granted and the matter fixed for September 20 for hearing by Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo. The application for release of bank account opening package was argued by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) and granted by Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo, prompting the Attorney-General of the Federation to transmit the records to the London court in compliance with order of the Nigerian court.

 

