Organ Harvesting Saga: Senate delegation to visit Ekweremadu, wife in UK

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, disclosed that a delegation from the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, would visit Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife in London. Both are in detention over an allegation of organ harvesting.

Lawan made the disclosure while giving details on the outcome of a closed session held by the apex legislative chamber before the start of plenary proceedings. The closed session started at 10:57 am and ended at 11:49 am. He explained that the decision to wade into Ekweremadu’s arrest and detention was against the backdrop of a briefing received by the Nigerian High Commissioner to London. The politician also disclosed that the Senate would engage the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigerian High Commission in London on the recent arrest of Ekweremadu by the London Metropolitan Police.

His words: “I had a personal engagement with Nigerian High Commissioner to Britain, Alhaji Isola Sarafa, who has done so well to establish contact with our colleague, who has been able to get his team to be in the court at Uxbridge where Ekweremadu was taken to. “The High Commission has also been able to provide some consular services that include the engagement of some lawyers who will defend our colleague. “We commend them for giving attention to the issue at stake. Equally, the Nigeria Foreign Affairs Minister has been engaged here so that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes steps to provide diplomatic support for our colleague.

“I want to assure the family of our colleague, Ekweremadu and Nigerians that the Senate will continue to engage with our Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as our High Commission in London. “We have also mandated our Committee on Foreign Affairs to engage with the British High Commission here in Nigeria, to find more details on this case, as far as the high commission is involved. “A delegation from the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Senate will leave in the next two days to London to see Ekweremadu and his wife.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...