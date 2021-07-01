News Top Stories

Organic food boosts cognitive health in childhood

Scientists in Spain have found that organic food intake in childhood is associated with better scores on tests of fluid intelligence (ability to solve novel reasoning problems) and working memory (ability of the brain to retain new information while it is needed in the short term).

These are the results of a new study, published in the journal ‘Environmental Pollution’. The study titled ‘Early Life Multiple Exposures and Child Cognitive Function: A multi-centric Birth Cohort Study in Six European Countries,’ was conducted by researchers at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal)—a center supported by the “la Caixa” Foundation—and the Pere Virgili Health Research Institute (IISPV-CERCA). According to lead author Jordi Júlvez, a researcher at IISPV-CERCA who works closely with ISGlobal, the explanation for this association may be that “healthy diets, including organic diets, are richer than fast food diets in nutrients necessary for the brain, such as fatty acids, vitamins and antioxidants, which together may enhance cognitive function in childhood.” The study also found that fastfoodintake, housecrowding andenvironmental tobacco smoke during childhood were associated with lower fluid intelligence scores. In addition, exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) indoors was associated with lower working memory scores, the ‘Medical Xpress’ reported.

