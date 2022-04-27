News

Organic produce harbours dangerous bacteria – Study

Researchers in Spain say they have found that organic vegetables often contain bacteria and warned consumers who buy organic produce to be careful as they have found more than 50 species of potentially harmful bacteria in samples of organic spinach and lettuce alone. A release from the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases stated that the researchers discovered that diseasecausing amoebae living on organic lettuce and spinach sheltered human pathogens like pseudomonas, salmonella, and helicobacter bacteria, which can cause serious illness.

“Our results also stress the need to educate the public on safe and proper handling of fresh organic vegetables before eating them fresh or slightly cooked,” the researchers stated. According to Study Finds, consumers are increasingly switching to organic foods to avoid potentially harmful pesticides, fertilisers, and herbicides. But the team of Spanish researchers discovered in testing their organic produce samples that these foods could be contaminated with harmful bacteria from animal and human sources instead.

 

