Organisation gives palliative to the needy

T

he Life Impacts Charity Network International, a charity organisation with focus to make life easy for communities in Africa, has put smiles on the faces of over 500 needy persons on Lagos recently.

LICNI President, Mrs. Christiana Owoh, took it upon herself to come down to Nigeria and personally gave generous package of food stuff and essential items to needy women, children and widows.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Owoh, who is based in the United Kingdom, noted that the lockdown imposed by government as a way to check the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, has afflicted the masses with untold hardship and economic challenges.

“Hence, our NGO decided to see how we can ameliorate the sufferings of out people. It is my hope that the relief package we are giving out today will be able to give each recipient succour in this time of need,” she said.

Mrs. Owo explained that her organisation seeks to empower people, foster peaceful coexist and banish poverty by creating sustainable opportunities for women and children while protecting the rights of both the boy and girl child.

” The network is planning various projects to enhance the standard of living of the people and alleviate poverty in different parts of the globe, ” Mrs Owoh added.

Like this: Like Loading...