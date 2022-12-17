Leading entertainment company, MultiChoice Nigeria, has
disclosed $100,000 cash prize for the special Big Brother
edition tagged; Big Brother Titans, which commences on January
15, 2023, live on DStv channel 198 and GOtv Channels 29.
This special edition of the Big Brother franchise will feature
selected housemates from Nigeria and South Africa in one
House, playing the game for the ultimate prize.
This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer of Multi-
Choice Nigeria, John Ugbe, noting that BBTitans edition will
run for 72 days.
According to him; “Big Brother Titans is a special edition
of the widely loved Big Brother show. This special edition is a
fusion of two TV phenomena, BBNaija and BB Mzansi. We are
bringing housemates from two giant nations, Nigeria and South
Africa, under one roof, to give African entertainment audience
a show of intense drama like never before.
‘‘We are telling our audience to be ready for the biggest takeover
on TV starting from January 15. It promises an abundance
of Nigerian and South African swags, banters, romance, and
everything in between.
The new reality TV live show, which is sponsored by Flutterwave,
Bamboo and Lotto Star, will hold in South Africa. Popular
BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Mzansi host, Lawrence
Maleka, will co-host this debut season.
Organiser unveils $100,000 prize money for Big Brother Titans as event premieres January 15, 2023
Leading entertainment company, MultiChoice Nigeria, has