Organisers applaud Sanwo-Olu, LIRS, as Ludo Championship gets date

Charles Ogundiya

The organisers of the maiden edition of the Ludo National Championship have applauded the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos Internal Revenue Service for supporting the tournament taking place in Lagos from Monday July 18 to Saturday, July 23.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, the CEO of Gbolad Continental Venture, Olaide Graham, the organising company of the championships, said it was through the support of the governor that the championships would be taking place as they have been receiving great support from the state.

According to her, the event is set to hold at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere and the Lagos State University with players expected to take part in two different categories, the Tertiary and General respectively.

“We are delighted to organise this historic event which it’s first of its kind in Lagos and expected to grow nationwide,” she said.

“The game of Ludo is not new but it is yet to be transformed to be an event that would bring people together for the purpose of recreation and national cohesion.

“Our ultimate purpose is to bring the game to limelight, reduce stress, tension, improve reasoning, increase creativity, focus and strategy.

“We also intend to reward players accordingly as we project a widely acceptance of the game.”

She also said the final will take place at the Redeemers University, Ede as she thanked the Lagos State Sports Commission for taking it upon themselves to help in organising the championship.

 

 

