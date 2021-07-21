Organisers, IOC may cancel Olympic Games

The head of the organising committee for the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday (July 20) did not rule out a last-minute cancellation of the global sporting showpiece, amid rising coronavirus cases that have presented organisers with mounting challenges. Asked at a news conference if the Games, which are due to open on Friday, might still be cancelled, Mr Toshiro Muto said he would keep an eye on infection numbers and hold discussions with organisers, if necessary. “We can’t predict what will happen with the number of coronavirus cases. So, we will continue discussions if there is a spike in cases,” he said. “We have agreed that based on the coronavirus situation, we will convene five-party talks again. At this point, the coronavirus cases may rise or fall, so we will think about what we should do when the situation arises.” Games officials on Sunday reported the first coronavirus case among competitors in the village in Tokyo where 11,000 athletes are expected to stay. There have been 67 cases detected among those accredited for the Games since July 1, organisers said on Tuesday. But with thousands of athletes, officials and journalists already in Japan, including those from Singapore, it remains to be seen whether Mr Muto’s remarks are a case of political posturing.
