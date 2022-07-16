Organisers of African Travel 100 Women Awards 2022 release list of 30 nominees

Ahead of African Travel 100 Women Awards 2022, list of the first 30 nominees has been released. Disclosing this development recently, the head of Akwaaba African Travel Market, Ikechi Uko, said the long drawn out procedure for nominees is almost at its conclusion. In a post on his Facebook page, Uko, who is also the publisher of Atqnews, wrote; “First held in 2017, the Africa Travel 100 Women Awards recognises African women who have excelled in the area of travel and tourism. Some of the past winners who serve as Judges have sent in their nominations. Every African woman in travel and tourism business qualifies for these Awards. This is the initial shortlist of 30 excellent African women chosen by some of our judges.

‘‘In the coming weeks more names will be added to the growing shortlist. Past winners are not eligible, so please do not nominate someone who was listed in 2017.” The different categories include; Tourism/ Tourism leadership, with Dr. Memunat Pratt – Minister of Tourism Sierra Leone; Dr. Ifeoma Adaora Anyanwutaku – Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria; and Lindiwe Sisulu – Minister of Tourism, South Africa, making the cut; Aviation with; Yvonne Makolo – CEO RwandAir; Toyin Olajide – COO, Air Peace Airlines, Nigeria; and Captain Adeola Ogunmola Sowemimo – Qatar Airways, Nigeria; Hospitality/ Hoteliers; has Meryanne Loum-Martin – hotelier, Morocco; Grace Acheampong – General Manager, Abuja Sheraton Hotel; and Rita Opiah – General Manager, Park Inn by Radisson, Lagos; Travel/Tours with; Samrawit Moges Beyene – CEO, Travel Ethiopia; Nike Macaulay – COO, Wakanow, Nigeria; and Odion Chigbofue – Director, Tour Brokers International (TBI), Nigeria; while Conservation/ Advocacy has Maria Baryamujura – Sustainable Rural Tourism/ COBATI, Uganda. The award ceremony would hold during Akwaaba African Travel Market scheduled to hold between October 30 and November 1 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

