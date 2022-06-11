Arts & Entertainments

Organisers of Felabration Artwork Competition 2022 call for entries

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Organisers for Felabration Artwork Competition 2022 have called for entries for the event, which has over the years provided a platform for young creatives to attain stardom, offering fantastic opportunity for global recognition, with loads of cash prizes to be won. This year’s edition, which is the sixth in the series, promises to be nothing less but with more at stake as artists and dancers from across the world have been called to send in their works as entries open on Wednesday June 15 spanning Sunday July 31. The exhibition of artworks and selection of winners of the Felabration Artwork Competition as it is known will be held at the New Afrika Shrine.

The theme for this year’s competition is the same as the Felabration theme song; Fear not for man. Returning judges include Prince Yemisi Shyllon, Otunba Mufu Onifade, Funke Kuti, Segun Adefila, Don Flexx, Kaffy and Sarah Boulos, all highly regarded personalities and experts in the art world. Other events lined-up for Felabration 2022 include, The 10th edition of the Secondary Schools Debate, Fela themed fashion show, The dress like Fela Day, seven days of music concert featuring Nigerian and international artistes and the Felabration ladies webinar among others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

GAGE Awards Announces Panel of Judges as Nominations End

Posted on Author Reporter

  Months of deliberation has secured a superb lineup of Nigeria’s industry key figures, a fitting panel to consider, discuss and decide the 2022 GAGE Awards winners. The annual awards programme, taking place in June, will witness new judges, reviewing nominations from 24 categories. This year’s GAGE Awards, which has the theme “Co-Create 2022”, will […]
Arts & Entertainments

Tekno Miles becomes Bitcasino’s global ambassador

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian superstar rapper, Tekno Miles, has become the global ambassador of a crypto casino known as Bitcasino. Speaking on this development, Tekno described Bitcasino as fun, fast and fair place to play, adding that he is proud to join the team. The Mufasa singer also described crypto as a game-changer in West Africa and beyond. […]
Arts & Entertainments

Tobi Bakare lands lead role in Jade Osiberu’s forthcoming film

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Big Brother Naija reality star, Tobi Bakare is set to make his debut lead role in a new Jade Osiberu’s directed film. The actor shared the exciting news in a video posted on his Instagram handle. “Playing the Lead Character for @jadeosiberu coming project. This means a whole lot for my acting career. My first […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica