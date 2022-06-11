Organisers of Felabration Artwork Competition 2022 call for entries

Organisers for Felabration Artwork Competition 2022 have called for entries for the event, which has over the years provided a platform for young creatives to attain stardom, offering fantastic opportunity for global recognition, with loads of cash prizes to be won. This year’s edition, which is the sixth in the series, promises to be nothing less but with more at stake as artists and dancers from across the world have been called to send in their works as entries open on Wednesday June 15 spanning Sunday July 31. The exhibition of artworks and selection of winners of the Felabration Artwork Competition as it is known will be held at the New Afrika Shrine.

The theme for this year’s competition is the same as the Felabration theme song; Fear not for man. Returning judges include Prince Yemisi Shyllon, Otunba Mufu Onifade, Funke Kuti, Segun Adefila, Don Flexx, Kaffy and Sarah Boulos, all highly regarded personalities and experts in the art world. Other events lined-up for Felabration 2022 include, The 10th edition of the Secondary Schools Debate, Fela themed fashion show, The dress like Fela Day, seven days of music concert featuring Nigerian and international artistes and the Felabration ladies webinar among others.

