Organisers of National Unity Food Fair moves event to December

A tourism stakeholder and Chief Executive Officer of Travel Marketing Partners, Mr. Shola Ilupeju, has lamented the inability of his organisation and other partners to host the annual National Unity Food Fair in commemoration of the World Food Day observed on October 16. Ilupeju made this known in a statement, announcing the shift of the food fair to December, with the hope that the situation would had improved and conducive for the event to hold.

“World Food Day is to highlight the importance of food to humanity and to fight hunger and poverty; a day of action dedicated to tackling global hunger. The annual national food fair is where people from around the country come together to declare their commitment to eradicate worldwide hunger, he said of the event.

“But the event has to be postponed because of the effects of COVID-19 that are affecting all sectors of the economy and so, the 2020 National Unity Food Fair is going to be in December,’’ he disclosed, adding that: “Because of its importance to the Nigeria economy, we cannot afford to cancel it but rather move it to a later date.” He said this year’s food fair theme is: “Together we eat what we grow and grow what we eat,’’ which is in line with the federal government’s policy on food security.

Ilupeju said that the fair was conceived to enhance the present administration’s efforts towards food self-sufficiency as well as diversification of the economy. “Some of the objectives of the fair include promotion of popular Nigeria dishes from various sections of the country, encouraging culinary exchanges among Nigeria ethnic groups for national integration, educating Nigeria families on balance diet and good eating habits.

