Organisers plans big for Valuejet Cup, launch identity

The organisers of the maiden edition of the Valuejet sponsored pre-season tournament slated for Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State from August 24 to September 3 has said there are plans to make the competition the best organised ever.

Revealing this during the launching of the brand identity for the championship, the Chairman of the ValueJet Cup organising committee, Otunba Tade Azeez, said they want to make the preseason a legacy project. “We have been organising the preseason tournament to project the brand image of Ogun State,” he said “After years of successful organization, our focus has shifted to make the preseason tournament a legacy project.

“We are honoured to welcome ValueJet Airline to drive our dreams, they have given us an identity that will outlive different generations. Our target is to make the tournament lucrative and a world-class platform to prepare our clubs for the season.”

The tournament logo designed by foremost Sports Content Agency, Out of Line Media represents the tournament premium sponsor, ValueJet Airline, and the strength of champions for the participating clubs.

Also, according to the tournament head of communications, Tobi Adepoju, there are plans to grow the new identity that will encourage cooperate sponsors.

He added: “We witnessed this year’s Emirates Cup in London and that is the level we want to be in years to come. We are learning from several branded preseason tournaments, and our target is to build this new identity to a top level.”

