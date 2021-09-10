Organisers promise adequate security as GOtv Boxing Night 23 holds tomorrow

Ahead of the 23rd edition of GOtv Boxing Night holding on Saturday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, Flykite Productions, organisers of the event have assured fans coming for the event of adequate security. The organisers also announced that they will adopt a “no mask, no entry” policy for the event in line with Covid-19 safety protocols. In a statement issued in Lagos, Flykite Productions explained that security in and around the venue as well as observance of Covid-19 safety measures are priorities for the event. “Fans keen on coming to the venue are assured of protection. They have nothing to fear. We also want to state that Covid-19 safety measures will be fully observed. As such, every fan coming to watch must wear a face mask and will be required to sanitise his or her hand at the entrance. There will be no compromise,” the statement said.
