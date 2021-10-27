Sports

Organisers ready for Ottasolo tourney

CHARLES OGUNDIYA

With seven days to the start of the maiden edition of the Ottasolo Pre-season tournament, organisers have revealed that they are 90 percent ready for all the 10 teams coming for the championships. According to the tournament coordinator, Badawiy Bashir, all is almost set to stage one of the best pre-season tourneys ever in the country. “We are aware that there are seven days away before the start of the pre-season,” he said. “As you can see, we have the 10 clubs coming for the tournament already spelt out and we are always in constant communication with them because we don’t want to have any hitch at all.

“The likes of Kwara United, Abia Warriors, Lobi Stars, Niger Tornadoes, Shooting Stars, Gombe United, MFM, all Nigeria Professional Football League sides, would be joined by Ottasolo International FC and Smart City of Lagos. “The venue of the pre-season is the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan and we want Lagosians to be ready for a hitch-free competition.”

On his part, the partner, Ottasolo Pre-season Tournament, Kola Daniel, praised the sponsor of the championship, Gabriel Davies, who is also the owner of fast-rising Ottasolo FC and he described him as an advocate of grassroots football who played the game to the highest level before he quit to venture into the football business.

