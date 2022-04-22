Sports

Organisers seek entries for D.K Olukoya Ibile Cup

The organisers of the 1st Dr. Daniel Olukoya Ibile Cup has called for entries from clubs in Lagos based around the Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos (Eko) and Epe Division ahead of the football competition scheduled to take place in Lagos. According to a release by the organisers, the reason for limiting the teams to the five divisions was to go in line with the acronym IBILE. The forms are available at the Lagos State football and other sports supporters club at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, from Saturday April 23 to Saturday April 30. All interested clubs are expected to contact the chairman of the supporter’s club, Alhaja shade Gbajumo, for further enquiries.

 

