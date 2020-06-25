Sports

Organisers set agenda for National Principals Cup

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Organisers of the National Principals Cup for secondary schools have proposed to hold the competition at the end of the year, as a fitting event to relax students from the boredom and trauma of the long lockdown.
Coordinator of the age-long and prestigious school sports event, Tony Pemu, also Managing Director of Hideaplus, gave the indication during the week following the release of the protocol for the re-opening of sporting activities in the country and the setting of guidelines for the resumption of football in the continent.
“We are aware that schools are yet to open and when it does open, there would be cautious steps for a few more months, but when things are back to normal, we will be holding the National Principals Cup to welcome students back to school to retune their psyche and relax them into normal school life.
“We are following events closely. The Ministry of Sports and the National Council on Sports are hoping to hold the National Sports Festival between October and November. There is also the possibility of resuming the professional football leagues in the coming months. With the success of those events, we can be sure to hold the Principals Cup, applying whatever measures that may be required.
“It is important that the kids enjoy some relief too and that we continue in the process of discovering and nurturing talents for the future of our sports.”
The organisers were mandated by the Federal Ministry of Sports last year to relaunch the National Principals Cup, introduce a National Headmasters Cup and repackage the National Youth Games as part of the comprehensive programme of the sports establishment to deepen youth and schools sport for talent discovery and grooming of young athletes in the country.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Everton, Liverpool in emotional post Covid-19 Merseyside clash

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Three months after the Premier League was forced on break by the coronavirus, Liverpool make the short trip across the city for an emotional Merseyside showdown with town rivals, Everton as both teams start a hectic schedule as games will be packed into a frantic 40 days before the season concludes on July 26.   […]
Sports

Osimhen good enough for Barcelona, Real Madrid – Christopher

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

F ormer Super Eagles player, Justice Christopher, believes Lille forward Victor Oshimen can succeed at any top clubs.     The Super Eagles striker has been linked with several clubs including Spanish giants Real Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia. English Premier League sides Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham are the other outfits who are jostling for […]
Sports

NOC celebrates 2020 Olympics Day

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Olympic Committee joined other National Olympic Committees across the globe to take part in the 2020 Olympic Day celebration. The first Olympic Day was celebrated on 23rd June, 1948 with the aim of promoting the Olympic Movement and it has become a yearly event ever since. All NOCs joined a digital Olympic Day […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: