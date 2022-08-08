News

Organisers to hold 2022 Olokun Festival August 26

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The Convener of the 2022 Olokun Festival, Ambassador Yeye Lara Fashola, has said the festival is designed to promote the culture and traditions of Yoruba people.

 

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos at the weekend, Fashola announced that the 2022 Olokun Festival will take place August 26 and 27 in Lagos. She said the main purpose is to unite the people and showcase the culture, value and heritage  of Yoruba people.

 

Fashola said the theme of this year’s festival is ‘The Role of African Culture in the Promotion and Development of Africans.’ She said: “It gives me a great joy to address Nigerians and Africans through this medium on the forthcoming Olokun Festival 2022.

 

“The Olokun Festival is celebrated throughout Yorubaland and the main purpose is to unite our people and the whole world and to showcase the culture, value and heritage of our dear people.

 

“The festival which has been held since the 90s is organised by the Olokun Festival Foundation and has become so popular that tourists now mark the days in the calendar to attend.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Nigeria records 28 infections, zero deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday recorded 28 cases of COVID-19 in five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). States that recorded new cases are Lagos (10), Rivers (7), Akwa Ibom (6), Delta (2), FCT (2), and Kaduna (1). According to the agency, Thursday’s report includes “data from Akwa Ibom […]
News

Anambra guber: PDP mobilises Nigerians over seized case file

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has invited Nigerians to call out Justice O. A. Nwabunike of the Anambra State High Court for again refusing to release the case file as well as copies of his judgement on the Senator Ugochukwu Uba Vs PDP & Ors. The party described as vexatious that upon resumption of court […]
News Top Stories

Olu of Warri: Security agents foil crisis ahead of coronation

Posted on Author Ola James

Prince Emiko to ride in Rolls Royce forenthronement, Bentley for thanksgiving Buhari congratulates Itsekiris Swift intervention of security agents halt a brewing crisis in Warri as Agbassa youths protested the placement of the banner of the Olu of Warri designate, Omoba (Prince) Tsola Emiko at Okere Junction by Warri Sapele Road. The scores of youths, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica