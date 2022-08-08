Organisers to hold 2022 Olokun Festival August 26

The Convener of the 2022 Olokun Festival, Ambassador Yeye Lara Fashola, has said the festival is designed to promote the culture and traditions of Yoruba people.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos at the weekend, Fashola announced that the 2022 Olokun Festival will take place August 26 and 27 in Lagos. She said the main purpose is to unite the people and showcase the culture, value and heritage of Yoruba people.

Fashola said the theme of this year’s festival is ‘The Role of African Culture in the Promotion and Development of Africans.’ She said: “It gives me a great joy to address Nigerians and Africans through this medium on the forthcoming Olokun Festival 2022.

“The Olokun Festival is celebrated throughout Yorubaland and the main purpose is to unite our people and the whole world and to showcase the culture, value and heritage of our dear people.

“The festival which has been held since the 90s is organised by the Olokun Festival Foundation and has become so popular that tourists now mark the days in the calendar to attend.”

