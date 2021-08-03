Sports

Organisers to name LOC for Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup soon

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The organisers of the Zenith/Delta Principals Cup football competition for secondary schools are working on setting up of the Local Organising Committee for the event.

Organisers to name LOC for Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup soonTop sports officials in Delta State and the newlyappointed Commissioner for Secondary School Education, Mrs Rose Ezewu, have stepped up preparation for the developmental youth football competition.

 

It was learnt that letters have been sent to schools on the plans for the forthcoming edition which is the gift in the series of the revived football fiesta.

 

Sponsors, Zenith Bank, has also declared readiness for the annual event as the management has told its partners, Delta State, to go ahead with the modalities to make this year’s event special.

 

However, the organisers have announced that press conference will take place next month at the Conference Hall, Olorogun Felix Ibru Secretariat, Asaba while the kickoff will be taking place on October 7, at St. Patricks’ College, Asaba. T

 

The third place and the final matches are billed for November 25 at the Stephen Keshi Ultra-Modern Stadium, Asaba.

“We are looking at getting the schools involved in the planning so that it will not clash with school programme in anyway.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Gary Lineker to quit BT Sport to follow Leicester in Europe as a fan

Posted on Author Reporter

• Former England captain to leave after Champions League final • ‘It’s time to do things that I’ve always promised myself I’d do’ Gary Lineker is to leave his position as host of BT Sport’s Champions League coverage to follow Leicester in Europe as a fan next season. The former England captain and Leicester, Tottenham […]
Sports

Oloibiri community holds half marathon run

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Oloibiri community in Ogbian local government Bayelsa state has arranged a special marathon event tagged, “Oloibiri- Run Yenagoa Half Marathon.” to attract international attention to the community. According to the organisers who spoke to New Telegraph on Wednesday, the marathon event which will be the first of its kind to ever hold in this part […]
Sports

Euro roundup: Lewandowski hits hat-trick as Bayern thrash Eintracht

Posted on Author Reporter

*Polish forward has 10 goals in five Bundesliga games *Quagliarella, Sampdoria shock Atalanta Robert Lewandowski bagged a hat-trick as Bayern Munich thumped Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0. In a typically ruthless Bayern performance, the forward struck twice in the first half-hour and added a third after half-time, before the substitutes Leroy Sané and Jamal Musiala completed the rout, reports Reuters. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica