Organisers unveil nominees ahead of commencement of AIFF

The organisers of the yearly Abuja International Film Festival (AIFF) have announced the official selections for the 19th edition of the film festival billed to begin on October 31 spanning November 3, at the Silverbird Cinemas, Abuja, and two other centres in the Federal Capital Territory. The Festival Communication Officer, Millicent Bassey, said the festival theme is; The digital Revolution: Harnessing the Potential in Online Streaming and Downloads of Contents, adding that it is an apt theme that reveals the opportunities and challenges inherent in global digital film arena of which Nigeria is a major player.

Reiterating further, Bassey maintained that he is excited that the festival is back in full force ahead of the 20th edition of the festival next year. “As the global filmmaking industry moves towards new digital revolution in online streaming and downloads of contents, it has become expedient to discuss the new story-telling traditions used by filmmakers in captivating the online viewers,” he said. AIFF which is known to be the longest running film festival in Anglophone West Africa, received a total of 1,771 films from 87 countries. However, about 91 films and filmmakers respectively made the final selection for the 2022 edition.

The festival director, Temitope Duker, who reeled out activities lined up for the festival, emphasised that the festival regulars like screenings, master classes, panel discussions, parties and the grand event of the closing night, where honours will go to deserving films and filmmakers, will feature this year. Also listed for this year’s event is a short film competition for young and aspiring filmmakers on hygiene, sponsored by HYPO bleach. Contestants were expected to submit their films within duration of five minutes on or before October 20.

Some of the films for this year’s edition have thematic contents on gender and social issues from various countries including Nepal, Poland, USA, South Africa, India, China, Jordan, Canada, Tanzania, Brazil, Egypt and Nigeria. Duker confirmed that unlike the 2021 edition that had only 1,171 entries with 92 selected for screenings and 42 nominated for possible awards, the 2022 edition has more entries from more nations around the world with Nigeria accounting for 35% of the total entries. The activities for the 20th edition will be unveiled during the festival, with the launch of the Score Nollywood Hall of Fame and Museum in Abuja.

