Arts & Entertainments

Organisers unveil nominees ahead of commencement of AIFF

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The organisers of the yearly Abuja International Film Festival (AIFF) have announced the official selections for the 19th edition of the film festival billed to begin on October 31 spanning November 3, at the Silverbird Cinemas, Abuja, and two other centres in the Federal Capital Territory. The Festival Communication Officer, Millicent Bassey, said the festival theme is; The digital Revolution: Harnessing the Potential in Online Streaming and Downloads of Contents, adding that it is an apt theme that reveals the opportunities and challenges inherent in global digital film arena of which Nigeria is a major player.

Reiterating further, Bassey maintained that he is excited that the festival is back in full force ahead of the 20th edition of the festival next year. “As the global filmmaking industry moves towards new digital revolution in online streaming and downloads of contents, it has become expedient to discuss the new story-telling traditions used by filmmakers in captivating the online viewers,” he said. AIFF which is known to be the longest running film festival in Anglophone West Africa, received a total of 1,771 films from 87 countries. However, about 91 films and filmmakers respectively made the final selection for the 2022 edition.

The festival director, Temitope Duker, who reeled out activities lined up for the festival, emphasised that the festival regulars like screenings, master classes, panel discussions, parties and the grand event of the closing night, where honours will go to deserving films and filmmakers, will feature this year. Also listed for this year’s event is a short film competition for young and aspiring filmmakers on hygiene, sponsored by HYPO bleach. Contestants were expected to submit their films within duration of five minutes on or before October 20.

Some of the films for this year’s edition have thematic contents on gender and social issues from various countries including Nepal, Poland, USA, South Africa, India, China, Jordan, Canada, Tanzania, Brazil, Egypt and Nigeria. Duker confirmed that unlike the 2021 edition that had only 1,171 entries with 92 selected for screenings and 42 nominated for possible awards, the 2022 edition has more entries from more nations around the world with Nigeria accounting for 35% of the total entries. The activities for the 20th edition will be unveiled during the festival, with the launch of the Score Nollywood Hall of Fame and Museum in Abuja.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Allison, Ezeigwe take art higher with Transcendence

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

An exhibition of works by two fast emerging Nigerian artists, Christian Allison (notable hyperrealism painter) and Ikechukwu Ezeigwe (preeminent anthropomorphic painter), who were winners of the 2019 and 2020 editions of Next of Kin, respectively, opened penultimate Sunday at Thought Pyramid Art Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos. Next Of Kin, an initiative of Thought Pyramid Art Centre, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Naira Marley redeems N1m pledge to Jude Chukwuka for singing ‘Mafo’

Posted on Author Edwin Usobor

Naira Marley, a singer, has redeemed his pledge of N1 million to Jude Chukwuka, a veteran actor, who performed a karaoke version of ‘Mafo‘, a popular track of his. The singer had earlier asked fans to unravel the actor’s identity after a video of Chukwuma performing the song caught his attention. “I’ve got 1million Naira […]
Arts & Entertainments

Uponi’s new novel, ColorSTRUCK highlights plight of albinos in Africa

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

ColorSTRUCK, the latest novel by Nigerian writer and Commonwealth Writers Prize finalist, Uzoma Uponi, is a fiction designed to inspire global conversation on the plight of albinos in Africa. It is Uponi’s third novel after ColourBLIND and Whispers from Yesteryears. At a virtual book presentation held recently, Uponi spoke about her commitment to tackling social […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica