Orie vows to better the lots of communities in Imo

The newly appointed Managing Director of IMO State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission(ISOPADEC), High Chief Charles Orie, has expressed concern of the deplorable state of oil producing communities in Imo State.

Orie vowed that under his leadership the commission will escalate development and increase the income earning capacity of the ruralites by simply harnessing the natural and human resources that abound in the state.

The MD made the declaration during an interface with the board members, management and staff of ISOPADEC, shortly after assumption of office as the Chief Executive office of the commission, in Owerri recently.

High Chief Orie assured that his leadership of the intermediary agency would bring unmatchable developments in the region, high productivity, diversification of the economy and general well-being of the people in the oil regions.

His words: “It is not going to be a walk in the park as we have a lot to do. However I am here to serve at the pleasure of the governor and the great people of the oil producing area of the state and by extension the while of Imo state.”

Orie attributed the underdevelopment of the oil regions to corruption, poor administration of the commission and mismanagement of its fund by previous leaderships; adding that with him onboard, “the narratives of ISOPADEC will be changed for good.”

He described himself as a man who walks the talk and further promised to bring necessary basic amenities for the benefit of the people of the oil rich regions.

The ISOPADEC boss thanked the Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Hope Uzodimma, for finding him worthy to serve in the capacity as the Managing Director while assuring the Governor and the people of Imo state of his commitment to duty.

Orie also thanking God for the opportunity to serve humanity. He therefore enjoined the board members, management and staff of the commission to work in synergy with him to achieve the set targets.

