Orijin Champions reinvention at Fuji: A Opera’s Fuji Vibrations

Orijin, in its signature style of blending the old with the new, partnered Fuji: A Opera for a series of fuji-themed experience; including a digital artwork exhibition titled #OrijinalFujiIsArt and Fuji Vibrations – a platform for blending fuji music styles with other genres of music in December 2021. The multi-layered experience, started with the Orijinal Fuji Is Art exhibition, designed in two folds: outdoor installations and a gallery exhibition which thrilled Art lovers with the presentation of digital artworks by 24-year-old Nigerian digital artist, Bidemi Tata whose works visualized the tenet and character of the Fuji music sub-culture.

The grand finale of the Art Exhibition, an exclusive VIP Preview, took place at Untitled, Maitama Sule, Ikoyi Lagos on Sunday, December 5th as Bidemi took guests on a journey using comic-book sensibility to express a bold representation of the Fuji music sub-culture, grounding this age-old genre of music in relevance with new age technology and digital possibilities of relatable storytelling. The other aspect of the experience, ‘Fuji vibrations’, a platform dedicated to blending Fuji music with other genres and styles witnessed series of live fuji music concerts at Ogba, Yaba and Victoria Island respectively, with highly respected lineup of Fuji music impresarios including Akeem Adisa Adesope, Alhaji Rasheed Ayinde Merenge, Igwe Remi Aluko, Alhaji Dr. Saheed Osupa, General Ayinla Kollington, Sulaimon Adio Atawewe (Mr. Spirit), SK Sensation who is also the president of the Fuji Musician Association of Nigeria (FUMAN), Kolade Onanuga also known as KWAM 2, KS1 Malaika, among others.

The grand finale of the Fuji Vibrations not only entertained guests with the blend of Fuji music styles, it also served as a platform to see the possibilities of other music genre in fusion with the Fuji Music genre as DJ Maze & Xtreme held a 30 minutes DJ set that fused Electronic Dance Music (EDM) with Fuji music. A happy remix of known Fuji songs got the room jumping as they performed. Guests stood up and took to their phones to capture the fluid transitions.

It was indeed a breath-taking experience as Orijin, the official beverage partner of the event, served various orijinal cocktails, and its new variant, the Tigernut and Ginger, much to the delight of the ecstatic guests. Funmilola Adigolo, Orijin Brand Manager, made an impressive remark, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to celebrating Fuji subculture. This dedication was reflected in the space’s design. There were photobooths with cultural props where attendees could imagine themselves as a Fuji artist or aficionado. There were also traditional Yoruba games. It couldn’t have been a more orijinal December as Ogba danced, Yaba trembled, and Victoria Island surely vibrated to its roots, all thanks to the highly cultural experience brought to life by Fuji: A Opera in partnership with Orijin Nigeria.

