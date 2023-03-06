News

Oriolowo: Internal crises have consumed big parties

The representative of Osun West in the Senate, Adelere Oriolowo has lamented that internal crises have consumed many big parties in the country. Senator Oriolowo made the lamentation at the weekend when a delegation of the Nigerians for Bold Actions (NFBA) visited him at the National Assembly to congratulate him on Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election. According to him, internal crises in parties are common, noting, however, that only the All Progressives Congress (APC) was able to effectively manage its own, leading to its success in the presidential poll.

On the lingering rift between the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, the APC legislator appealed that all crises in the party in Osun and elsewhere should be resolved before Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections. He said: “I want to believe that the issue of internal crises within parties is not limited to the APC. Of course, you will discover that it is only the APC that has survived its own internal crises because you will discover that such crises have consumed a number of the big parties.

“You will discover that the internal crisis has torn apart many parties and the APC is not excluded. But I want to point out that the APC has effectively managed its own internal crises. Be that as it may, one of my visions for this country is to have parties devoid of internal crisis or at least parties that can manage their internal crises.” Oriolowo added: “In Osun State, the internal crisis there is so terrible that even the opposition has no work to do because the ruling party is doing the work of the opposition within itself. That is why I am advising that the idea of creating factions within the party should be addressed and done away with.

I want to advise my people in the APC and even in other parties to stop the idea of creating factions within parties.” The leader of the delegation and Taofeek Ayinde urged Tinubu to run an inclusive government in order to give all Nigerians a sense of belonging while calling on him to tower above ethno-religious sentiments in governance and lead exemplary in order to engender a society where transparency, accountability, and integrity are core values.

