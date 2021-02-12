Arts & Entertainments

Oritsefemi reacts as wife alleges adultery

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH Comment(0)

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Oritsefemi, has reacted to the allegations of adultery leveled against him by his wife Nabila Fash. On Monday, Nabila had accused the singer of bringing an unknown woman into their matrimonial home. She also claimed that he had sex with her while she was away at work. Kara, his former manager, had also backed Fash’s claims while also revealing “some not-too-good” details of her time managing the singer. In a series of posts on his Instagram stories, the ‘Double Wahala’ crooner swore to die untimely if he ever committed adultery.

He explained that he established his wife, contrary to claims that she was the breadwinner of the family. The singer also bragged about the landed properties he owns in Nigeria. “If I ever had sex yesterday with anybody let me die untimely. I am leaving in peace, bye,” he wrote. “Y’all have been saying shit that my wife is the one feeding me.

Even her salary no reach the amount wey I dey charge for ordinary collaborations alone, na why I tell her to establish herself. “Madam even get mind tell me wey help her to establish to come sign agreement before I go put my studio after buying new equipment and instruments and she even asked her worker to tell me to wait at the reception.

Me wey get not less than 9 landed properties with document for my country. E be like say una dey wine me ni.” It remains to be seen if Oritsefemi and Fash’s marriage still stands in the wake of this latest altercation. The couple, who got married in November 2017, were involved in a similar crisis in 2020 over Oritsefemi’s alleged infidelity

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2020: How I survived 70 days without entanglements –Dorathy

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Dorathy Bachor is no stranger to fans of the just concluded Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ season 5. The reality star had stolen hearts from the moment she stepped onto the stage to be introduced to her whole new world. Perhaps, her voluptuousness first spurred the instant love she garnered as some viewers insist. For others, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Davido: ‘Africans were made fun of. Now everyone wants us’

Posted on Author Reporter

The singer was taking a good-time sound to the world – but after his song Fem became the anthem of the #EndSARS protesters, he joined them on the streets   The buoyant, trumpeting chords of Fem, the opening track on Davido’s fourth album, A Better Time, suggest an artist who is vivacious, free of self-doubt, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Ex-BBNaija’s Mike Edwards, wife share family photo after new baby

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Mike Edwards, has revealed the face of his son in a new family photo. The reality TV star took to his Instagram page on September 10, where he shared the beautiful family photo. “First came love, then came marriage, then came @matthewoedwards #blacklove #family#newborn #newparents #love,” he captioned the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica