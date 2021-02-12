Oritsefemi reacts as wife alleges adultery

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Oritsefemi, has reacted to the allegations of adultery leveled against him by his wife Nabila Fash. On Monday, Nabila had accused the singer of bringing an unknown woman into their matrimonial home. She also claimed that he had sex with her while she was away at work. Kara, his former manager, had also backed Fash’s claims while also revealing “some not-too-good” details of her time managing the singer. In a series of posts on his Instagram stories, the ‘Double Wahala’ crooner swore to die untimely if he ever committed adultery.

He explained that he established his wife, contrary to claims that she was the breadwinner of the family. The singer also bragged about the landed properties he owns in Nigeria. “If I ever had sex yesterday with anybody let me die untimely. I am leaving in peace, bye,” he wrote. “Y’all have been saying shit that my wife is the one feeding me.

Even her salary no reach the amount wey I dey charge for ordinary collaborations alone, na why I tell her to establish herself. “Madam even get mind tell me wey help her to establish to come sign agreement before I go put my studio after buying new equipment and instruments and she even asked her worker to tell me to wait at the reception.

Me wey get not less than 9 landed properties with document for my country. E be like say una dey wine me ni.” It remains to be seen if Oritsefemi and Fash’s marriage still stands in the wake of this latest altercation. The couple, who got married in November 2017, were involved in a similar crisis in 2020 over Oritsefemi’s alleged infidelity

