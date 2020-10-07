Arts & Entertainments

Oritsejafor’s new book bridges knowledge gap on being successful

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

 

 

Do you desire to truly experience an amazing life of abundant success? Do you see yourself being successful above all odds?

 

The book, You Too Can Become A Success, by Mama Helen Oritsejafor, glaringly unveils the secrets to experiencing a fulfilling life of unlimited success.

 

The author, Oritsejafor, provides the readers with the facts that basking in the euphoria of everlasting success requires a success-based mindset, commitment to remain focused on the goal and persistently work hard, while steadfastly working virtuously with God.

 

The book is set to be launched this Saturday, 10th of October, 2020, immediately after the online quarterly masterclass of the 6th edition of the CEOs Company Mentorship Class, tagged: Overcoming the Effects of COVID- 19 on Business.

 

The mentorship class mentored by the author, aims to help corporate heads of organizations and business owners on plausible routes to regenerate their business and organizations while staying relevant amidst the competition and remaining afloat

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Lagos demands 5% tax on ‘all audio and visual contents’

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

The Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board (LSFVCB) has issued a 30-day notice on content producers in Nigeria to duly register their contents with the body. The board Executive Secretary, Mr Bamidele Balogun, gave the notice while unveiling a platform by the Performing Musicians Employers Association (PMAN) and Lafrique Promedia, to track and generate […]
Arts & Entertainments

BIG BROTHER NAIJA: I got trolled viciously for eating too much in the house –Eric

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Eric Akhigbe Oshiokhai remains one of the most memorable housemates from the just concluded fifth season of Big Brother Naija though he wasn’t able to scale beyond the third week on the reality TV show. He tells YUSUFF ADEBAYO about the dynamics of him exiting the show early, the Lilo connection, Laycon’s win and his […]
Arts & Entertainments

How ‘Urban Kitchen’ producer surprised me with Pasuma’s visit –Chukwuka

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Veteran actor and singer, Jude Chukwuka, is not new to surprises, at least given his profession. Surprises, suspense, as it were, are significant feature of experience. But, he got more than a handleful recently on the set of ‘Urban Kitchen’, a culinary TV show that features notable entertainers and other celebrities. Created and produced by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: