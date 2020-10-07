Oritsejafor’s new book bridges knowledge gap on being successful

Do you desire to truly experience an amazing life of abundant success? Do you see yourself being successful above all odds?

The book, You Too Can Become A Success, by Mama Helen Oritsejafor, glaringly unveils the secrets to experiencing a fulfilling life of unlimited success.

The author, Oritsejafor, provides the readers with the facts that basking in the euphoria of everlasting success requires a success-based mindset, commitment to remain focused on the goal and persistently work hard, while steadfastly working virtuously with God.

The book is set to be launched this Saturday, 10th of October, 2020, immediately after the online quarterly masterclass of the 6th edition of the CEOs Company Mentorship Class, tagged: Overcoming the Effects of COVID- 19 on Business.

The mentorship class mentored by the author, aims to help corporate heads of organizations and business owners on plausible routes to regenerate their business and organizations while staying relevant amidst the competition and remaining afloat

Like this: Like Loading...