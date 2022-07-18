Orji Kalu is Abia’s best governor since 1999 –Varsity don

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has been described as the best governor of Abia State since the return of democracy in 1999. Prof Nwadinaobi Ugochukwu Esomono, a university lecturer, described Kalu as the best civilian governor of the state since its creation from the old Imo State. Reacting to the ongoing strike by ASUU, and teachers in Abia State, yesterday, in Umuahia, he praised the Abia North senator, who was governor from 1999 to 2007, for investing in health and education, noting that Kalu’s administration prioritised the welfare of teachers and other civil servants. “During Kalu’s era as Abia State helmsman salaries and wages were paid on or before 25th of every month, education was free, primary health was free, unemployment was low and, above all, the state was peaceful. The remarkable, unbeatable and historic achievements of Kalu’s administration couldn’t have been possible without the judicious management of the slim resources of the state by the fine businessman.” He said Senator Kalu executed many development projects, especially a series of agricultural programmes and electrification of towns and villages, despite a low revenue base of the state. “Why I choose Kalu as my best governor is because of the fact that no matter what, he introduced various projects. “I was a witness; Abians will not cease to recall with nostalgia the OUK days as governor in Abia State. “He had a strategic multi-sectoral touch on all sectors of the state,” he said.
