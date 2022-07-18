News Top Stories

Orji Kalu is Abia’s best governor since 1999 –Varsity don

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has been described as the best governor of Abia State since the return of democracy in 1999. Prof Nwadinaobi Ugochukwu Esomono, a university lecturer, described Kalu as the best civilian governor of the state since its creation from the old Imo State. Reacting to the ongoing    strike by ASUU, and teachers in Abia State, yesterday, in Umuahia, he praised the Abia North senator, who was governor from 1999 to 2007, for investing in health and education, noting that Kalu’s administration prioritised the welfare of teachers and other civil servants. “During Kalu’s era as Abia State helmsman salaries and wages were paid on or before 25th of every month, education was free, primary health was free, unemployment was low and, above all, the state was peaceful. The remarkable, unbeatable and historic achievements of Kalu’s administration couldn’t have been possible without the judicious management of the slim resources of the state by the fine businessman.” He said Senator Kalu executed many development projects, especially a series of agricultural programmes and electrification of towns and villages, despite a low revenue base of the state. “Why I choose Kalu as my best governor is because of the fact that no matter what, he introduced various projects. “I was a witness; Abians will not cease to recall with nostalgia the OUK days as governor in Abia State. “He had a strategic multi-sectoral touch on all sectors of the state,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Binance clamps down on Nigerian crypto accounts

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Crypto exchange, Binance, has restricted the personal accounts of some Nigerian users to comply with antimoney laundering regulations and ensure the security of the platform for traders.   “Protection mechanisms such as know your customer, antimoney laundering mea- sures, collaboration with law enforcement and account restrictions are in place to ensure our community remains protected,” […]
News

Reinforcing fixed income to balance investment outlet

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU

As the fixed income market continues to enjoy significant attention recently, there is need to sustain the enhancement of the sector. CHRIS UGWU writes It is an acceptable fact world over that economy will benefit immensely if the market for fixed income is developed like the equities market. If bonds are given equal treatment like […]
News

Econet Zimbabwe accused of money laundering

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Agency report Zimbabwean police have accused the country’s largest telecom operator, Econet Wireless, of money laundering.   They have thus issued a warrant asking it to handover a list of its mobile money transactions and subscribers. In Friday’s search warrant, police specialist investigator Mkhululi Nyoni said he had “reasonable grounds to suspect that Econet Wireless […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica