Orji Kalu: Izuogu’s death, a national loss

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, yesterday in Abuja, described the death of renowned scientist and car inventor, Dr Ezekiel Izuogu, as a huge loss to Nigeria. In a statement issued by the Office of the Senate Chief Whip, Kalu said Izuogu would be remembered for his contributions to the development of engineering and technology beyond the shores of Nigeria. Lamenting the passing of Izuogu, the former governor noted that the late engineer was blessed with special skills in the automobile industry. He said the demise of Izuogu was a national loss, stressing that: “Nigeria has lost a foremost scientist, renowned engineer and politician, Dr Ezekiel Izuogu.

The deceased was a global figure in the field of engineering. “The late car inventor will be remembered for designing and developing the Izuogu Z-600, the first African indigenous manufactured car. “The late Izuogu contributed to nation building in different capacities. He was indeed a selfless and patriotic Nigerian. He will forever be honoured and celebrated for his accomplishments in life.”

