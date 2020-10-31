Orji Kalu mourns renowned Igbo musician, Morocco

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has described the demise of Igbo legendary and philosophical singer, Chief Chukwuemeka Maduka (aka Morocco), as a big loss to the country. Kalu, who lamented the passing of the music maestro and social crusader, acknowledged the late musician’s contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria. He said the late Morocco, through his Ekpili music, addressed social and moral issues, adding that he also used his music to advance the cause of the people.

The senator, in a condolence message, commiserated with the government and people of Anambra State over the demise of their illustrious son. He added that the memories of the late social crusader would remain evergreen in the minds of his fans and Nigerians in general.

Kalu said: “The passing of renown musician, Chief Chukwuemeka Maduka (Morocco), is a huge loss to the entertainment industry and Nigeria at large. “I recall early this year, the late musician celebrated his 60th anniversary on stage, with over 120 albums to his credit. “The late musician alongside his contemporaries, the late Chief Stephen Osadebe and the late Chief Oliver De Coque, contributed immensely to the entertainment industry, locally and internationally. “They all had exceptional musical depth on stage. The late Morocco’s music was a bridge between the old tunes and new breed of Ekpili music.”

