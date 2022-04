The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu in his message urged the Muslim Ummah to use the holy month of Ramadan to offer prayers for the country.

Kalu in his goodwill message issued on Saturday in Abuja, prayed to Allah to give the Muslim community strength and peace during the holy month of Ramadan.

Describing the month as a holy season which should be dedicated to the service of Allah, Kalu said that forgiveness, piety, togetherness, almsgiving and generosity must be upheld beyond Ramadan

